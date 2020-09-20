Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of BWX Technologies worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

