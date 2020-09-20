Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 891.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 198,826 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.