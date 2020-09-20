Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 648.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $102,561,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,113,316 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,462,000 after buying an additional 724,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,779,000 after buying an additional 476,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE:CPT opened at $88.97 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.