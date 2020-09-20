James Gerard Griffin Sells 10,985 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Thursday, July 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $497,779.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynga by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.