Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells $91,724.75 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Thursday, July 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $497,779.59.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 456,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 362,067 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zynga by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.