Sei Investments Co. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 28.8% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 210,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $30.50 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

