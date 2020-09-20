Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $40,765.24 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,765.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,238,452.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LEGH stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

