Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,727 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 71.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aaron’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after buying an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after buying an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aaron’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

