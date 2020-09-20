Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 620 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

IPGP stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $819,492.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,922.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $918,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

