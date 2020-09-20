Sei Investments Co. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Aecom worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aecom by 53.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,499 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aecom in the second quarter valued at $44,563,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 89.4% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 767,640 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 461,859 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

