Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Huntsman by 39.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Huntsman by 724.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

HUN stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.