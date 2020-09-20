Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

