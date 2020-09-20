Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,132 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $9,516,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $7,858,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,586,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $98.70 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.