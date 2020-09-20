Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ABB were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ABB by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.6% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

