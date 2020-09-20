Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.