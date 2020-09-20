Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Valvoline worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Valvoline by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 66,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.