Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

