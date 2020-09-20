Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $222.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $154.24. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

