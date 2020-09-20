Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of Avaya worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avaya by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE AVYA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.