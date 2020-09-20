Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 76.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

VOYA stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Barclays assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.18.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

