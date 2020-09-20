Vanguard Group Inc. Has $246.81 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,897,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.97% of The Ensign Group worth $246,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $165,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $411,982. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.