Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $246,000 in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $332,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,533,451.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,642,554 shares of company stock valued at $136,140,838. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. BofA Securities lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

FSLY stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

