Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,988,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.43.

FICO opened at $437.01 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $452.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

