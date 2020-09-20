Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Visteon worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $8,650,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 26.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $665,000.

Visteon stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

