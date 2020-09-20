Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 153 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,633,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $68,413,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 76,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $799.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $629.21 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $883.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $890.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

