Man Group plc Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,430 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Avangrid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,374 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,861,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,405,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Avangrid by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 511,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

