Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.7% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,246,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,205 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 130.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 312,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,076,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 308,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,909,000 after acquiring an additional 196,552 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE opened at $32.68 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

