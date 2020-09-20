Man Group plc Sells 56,450 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,450 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Blackbaud worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

BLKB opened at $56.50 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

