Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 344.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

CYBR opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

