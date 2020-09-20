Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $186.04 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $188.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.