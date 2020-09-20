Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,136,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.34% of Silgan worth $263,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.