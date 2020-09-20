Michelle Philpot Sells 2,549 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $152,506.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,515.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Sunrun stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6,079.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

