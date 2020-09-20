MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of MasTec worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $3,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MasTec by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MasTec by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

