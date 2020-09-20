Sei Investments Co. Sells 717 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NVR by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,033.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,318.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,051.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,359.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

