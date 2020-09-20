Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Sells $44,234.28 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $44,234.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,232.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGEN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,142,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,049,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

