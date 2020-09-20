Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Globe Life by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Globe Life by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globe Life by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $82.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

