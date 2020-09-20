Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

