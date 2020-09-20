William Lehmann, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Athersys stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $430.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -1.80.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

