Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman bought 663,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.