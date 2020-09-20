Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 73.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after buying an additional 1,482,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after buying an additional 147,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,986,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.