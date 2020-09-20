Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.