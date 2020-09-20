Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 158,330 Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 229.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 717,941 shares during the last quarter.

TH stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

