Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kearny Financial worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,092 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $684.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

