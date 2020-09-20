Lountzis Asset Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $4,884,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 467,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Center Lake Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% during the second quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

