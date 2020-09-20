SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.41% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX opened at $30.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.