Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,675,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

