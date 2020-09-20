Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 63.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after buying an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after acquiring an additional 949,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 105.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 960,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,384 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE:OMC opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

