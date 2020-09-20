Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 122,400 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 122,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 68.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 168.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $41,067,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $10.25 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Precigen, Inc. Insider Sells $44,234.28 in Stock
Precigen, Inc. Insider Sells $44,234.28 in Stock
Globe Life Inc. Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Globe Life Inc. Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp.
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp.
William Lehmann, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. Stock
William Lehmann, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. Stock
Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share
Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report