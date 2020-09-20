Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 122,400 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 122,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 68.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 168.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $41,067,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $10.25 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

