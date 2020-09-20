Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,684 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $28.05 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

