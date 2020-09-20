Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,483,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 317,349 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,319,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

